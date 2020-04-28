EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha deactivates Twitter after heartbreak clip goes viral

By Entertainment Reporter

Local actress Nomzamo Mbatha has deactivated her Twitter account after a clip from her Instagram Live went viral. 

During her Instagram Live over the long weekend, the "Coming 2 America" star was asked by one of her fans how to deal with heartbreak.

The user was alluding to her post on Twitter: "Not now. Not ever. Masego, Stop taking advantage of my silence and choice to be grateful through it all. Shake this can one more time and I'll open it. @MapsMaponyane you made your bed. lie in it" last month after Maps Maponyane  shared a picture of him embracing another woman. 

In the video clip, Nomzamo nervously laughs followed by her saying "don't know her, what do you mean?" And then says "this is tough" followed by asking "what's a heartbreak?

"Is it a mall? Is it a name of a street? What is it?"

She continues with the nervous laughter trying to evade answering the question and says she never "heard of her". 

Following the video making its way across Twitter, tweeps weighed in on the video citing how the rumoured relationship with  Maponyane  ended, resulting in her odd behaviour in the video. 


Nomzamo Mbatha

