Nomzamo Mbatha deactivates Twitter after heartbreak clip goes viral
Someone asked Nomzamo “how to deal with a heartbreak” and this was her response 😂🤣😂💔💔💔😹😹😹😹 KUBI . She made my night I loooovvvveee her♥️ #nomzamoMustRise @NomzamoMbatha #SomhaleUnion #MihlaliMustFall pic.twitter.com/aDalIspudn— Queen M (@MakhosiNkuna) April 27, 2020
The Moment you can't deal with it clear shows the wound is still hurting.— Zosuliwe Xelani (@KubBonke_Xelani) April 27, 2020
The moment you can't speak about it clear shows you're still battling with heartbreak
The moment you act as if you're strong and brave clear shows the heartbreak defeated you.
Live the reality of Life
I’d understand if she just calmly answered that she hasn’t experienced heartbreak but to laugh hysterically and acting like she doesn’t know what a heartbreak is sounds like denial and hurt😞. Poor thing ❤️— Nala (@Nala_Denga) April 27, 2020
This is exactly wat we as ladies do trying to convince people we are okay— I love me (@tamela_leevoy) April 27, 2020
I don't think she knows the answer to that question and laughter doesn't sound real. She's definitely still hurt and honestly that's okay.— Agnes Sefoka (@agnessefoka) April 27, 2020
Maps was probably watching Nomzamo fake laugh like. pic.twitter.com/Q7JKclfxva— LIVERPOOL WORLD CHAMPIONS🏆🔴 (@cassus_ydnmy) April 27, 2020