Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram Nomzamo Mbatha hinted on her Twitter page recently that she will be "delivering some good news soon" for those who have financial issues in regards to their studies. Taking to her Twitter page on Thursday, the "Coming 2 America" star wrote: "The "RT for Awareness! For those who are in a tight corner with regards to university finances... My foundation and I will be delivering some good news. "Soon. Stay on my TL in the next coming days. Announcement coming soon!,"

The tweet garnered more than 5.2K retweets and 8.3K likes in just a few hours, with excited tweeps of all ages commenting, asking her help pay for their studies and outstanding fees.

Please help me, I just needs funds for my study fees and accommodation. Please help 😭 pic.twitter.com/ndv2x7Iaoo — SOTHO WOMAN WITH SOME POWER (@Real_Tsiliza) January 10, 2020

Do you also fund those who were accepted in private Institutions sis like AFDA .Ive tried a lot of bursary with no luck .I would like to pursue my dream as a live performer like you .. your assistance will be very much appreciated 😭👏 pic.twitter.com/9WtT1Mq98E — Sunshine 💥💥💥 (@Nwa_Mlangeni) January 9, 2020 The thought of not registering has been slowly eating away at me, thank you for the amazing work you guys are doing for people like myself 🙌🏽🤞🏽 — Father_Thabiso (@ThabisoSwelihle) January 9, 2020

Last year, Mbatha was introduced by Oprah to delivered a 12-minute keynote address for the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls Valedictory 2019 ceremony.

Oprah sang the Puma ambassador's praises in her introductory message, calling the actress "one of the most sought-after women of influence on the continent of Africa".

Mbatha is also an Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency.

On the work front, Mbatha will be seen acting alongside Eddie Murphy in his upcoming American romantic comedy film, "Coming 2 America".

The film will be directed by Craig Brewer and also stars John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones. The film is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2020.