Nomzamo Mbatha: 'I'm thankful for my life and the Cali beach'

South Africa's golden girl, Nomzamo Mbatha, has been the talk of the town recently. From having a meltdown on Twitter and having to deactivate her account for a few days, to being referred to as a "puppet" by Ntsiki Mazwai and being accused by the controversial poet of trying to "steal her man". It's no wonder Mbatha needed a break. The former "Isibaya" actress took to posting an Instagram video together with a written list of things she is grateful for. In the video, Mbatha, who currently resides in California, is enjoying a day at the beach. She's seen walking on the sand and taking a stroll on the promenade, on what seems to be a sunny day. Along with the video was a very sentimental caption which reads: "Today I am Thankful for my life and for the Cali beach 🌴. Some days are better than others... and I remain grateful that I move with intention.

"I am an instrument of peace. Operating from a place of love and never operating from a place of fear. I accept all that is not for me and welcome all that is designed for my destiny. That my gifts and talents are enough and I am walking in my purpose. With all the losses the world is facing, what are you most grateful for? #HermosaBeach #Grateful".

Mbatha looks happy despite what social media users have been saying about her lately.

Followers and fans also shared what they are thankful for in the comments section and Mbatha replied to many of their messages.

@itu_mel_s said: " I am grateful for life. To be alive & in good health is such a blessing 😩. I am grateful for my mom, my siblings, my family & my friends. I am grateful for the gifts God has given me & for the opportunity to run my own business. I am grateful for the grace & mercy that is upon my life. I am grateful for the peace that I have within me ❤️❤️".

Mbatha responded: " @itu_mel_s so much fullness in your gratitude babe. What a blessing it is to know that you have all that goodness surrounding you! ❤️" .

@msmanche said: " Miss u❤️ I’m grateful to God for my kids, my husband, my parents still being alive& there to still give guidance, I’m grateful for finding my nanny& the love me patience she has for my little ones.

"I’m grateful for living my truth & being unapologetic about it. I’m grateful that from this pandemic I learnt so much about myself, my partner and my hunger to work harder came alive. I’m grateful for health, food& shelter. I’m grateful that I’ve learnt not to live in a bubble of fantasy but to phase every situation with reality and tackle all my fears tears& all" .



Mbatha replied: "@msmanche to be able to see the little and big things and find God and gratitude in it all speaks so much to where the heart is. The depth of your gratitude is beautiful mama. Felt this❤️" .