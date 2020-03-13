Nomzamo Mbatha: 'Maps Maponyane, you made your bed. Lie in it'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

It seems that all did not end well between South Africa's Maps Maponyane and Nomzamo Mbatha when the rumoured couple split back in 2018. All of the drama, thought to have been buried, was rehashed on Friday when a case of mistaken identity had one fan's hopes up. Maps posted a pic of himself embracing a woman, whose identify was hidden in the picture, which then caused a fan to assume that he had rekindled his romance with ex Nomzamo Mbatha. hlengiwepat3010: "Oh My my God I was praying for you and Nomzamo to get back together my prayers answered my favorite couple." In a now deleted post he replied "Nah, that's just @leddi_g" - content creator Naledi Radebe.

After seeing a post which had speculated on the two getting back together, Mbatha shared her thoughts, hinting that when things ended for the couple, it was under less than pleasant terms.

"Not now. Not ever. Masego, Stop taking advantage of my silence and choice to be graceful through it all. Shake this can one more time and I’ll open it. @MapsMaponyane you made your bed. Lie in it," she said.

Thereafter she posted:

While Maponyane and Mbatha were never publicly confirmed to be dating, their relationship was apparent.

This comes after rumours that they broke up due to Maponyane allegedly cheating on Mbatha, with people speculating the other woman to be a "famous" Cape Town slay queen.

Social media then decided to weigh in on the matter thereafter:

So Maps is being threatened for just tagging the right person, imagine if he didn't tag the right person and left it as it was speculated,he'd still be wrong to do so....Nomzamo must continue to be graceful through the pain,we don't need another celebrity drama. — Rre Makgetha (@kabelomak10) March 13, 2020

So Maps is busy with a look alike ya Nomzamo to make himself feel better, cause that's just what gents do.



And the other one is busy with people's husbands.



It's time to log out. — R. (@rea_rabilwe) March 13, 2020

Does anyone have the tea on the Nomzamo and Maps can??? pic.twitter.com/aiiivZzsJM — Milky (@TBGnare) March 13, 2020

"Are you and Maps ever gonna get back together?"



Nomzamo: pic.twitter.com/6rI0LoPuid — Simphiwe (@CmphiweNtuli_) March 13, 2020

I'm waiting for him to shake the can🤣 — 𝐊𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐞 ⚜ (@KheleXlina) March 13, 2020