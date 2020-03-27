Nomzamo Mbatha 'misses home terribly'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Nomzamo Mbatha is missing home terribly. In an Instagram post on her timeline, the African beauty who currently lives in Los Angeles, California shared pictures as she reminisced on her time in South Sudan and said she was thinking of all the "humanitarians in crisis control mode". The actress also thanked all private and public sectors for their continued support. She wrote: "Missing home 🌍 . Terribly so💔. Going through my archives of my time in South Sudan and I’m thinking of all the humanitarians in crisis control mode, in the field working hard to educate and protect refugees on the current pandemic. Thanking all private and public sector who continue to support @refugees and our High Commisioner @filippograndi as well as the @unitednations for launching the $2 billion humanitarian response plan to fund the fight against #covid_19 and protect the most vulnerable and marginalized. 🕊."

The post garnered more than 34000 likes and few hundred comments.

Here's what some of her fans said.

@just.leigh_sir said: "This picture is purely filled with love and compassion ,its absolutely beautiful ❤❤".

@luluh_9214 said: "God has blessed you with a beautiful heart and soul 😍😍".

@mabizelanomthandazo said: "You are so beautiful sis Nomzamo and doing an exceptional job.❤️😘 I LOVE you".

Mbatha is a human rights activist and in 2019 she became an official global UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Her work includes visits to experience UNHCR’s life-saving work in camps and settlements in Malawi, Kenya and South Sudan.

Mbatha is part of a movement of leading voices from the African continent that advocates and aims to change the narrative on refugees from one of despair to one of hope and resilience.