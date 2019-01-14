Nomzamo Mbatha. Picture: Instagram

Sunday Twitter was lit after kwaito star Arthur Mafokate posted pictures of him with and Nomzamo Mbatha taken at the ANC election manifesto launch in Durban. 

The reason for the uproar was due to Mbatha not only being a proud activist but also being a cover star in 2018 on the August Activism Issue of Cosmopolitan SA sporting a bodysuit with words such as "feminist" and "female". 

Mafokate previously made headlines following assault charges laid by his former girlfriend Busisiwe "Cici" Twala. 

Tweeps from all across Mzansi dragged Mbatha for agreeing to pose for a photo with Mafokate with many claiming that she is a "hypocrite" and not a real activist. 

As the Twitter storm raged, Mbatha issued an explanation and apology for the picture. 

Following the apology, many came to the "Isibaya" actresses defence. 

Mafokate also made a public apology to Mbatha on the micro-blogging site and asked that Mbatha not be blamed for the picture. 

Mbatha has released a statement regarding the photo saying: "The picture was taken at a time when my guard was low; I should have exercised better judgement. I apologise, unreservedly, for that and want to reassure the public and my supporters that I firmly oppose abuse of any kind”.

“My heart goes out to all the victims of abuse. My heart broke when Cici (Busisiwe Twala) came out with her story of abuse. I applaud and encourage her for speaking out and for being a voice for many other victims of abuse and violence,” she added.

In all her corporate partnerships, Miss Mbatha always ensures that a social message is attached to her campaigns and runs various private programs where she personally supports those marginalized by gender, background and education.

The ANC also condemned the “conduct” of kwaito musician Arthur Mafokate who, according to them, arrived at the launch of the party's election manifesto in Durban this weekend uninvited and caused "undue mayhem".