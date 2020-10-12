Nomzamo Mbatha rises to the ‘Girl Up Challenge’
Media personality Nomzamo Mbatha took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her young self in support of the #GirlUpChallenge.
The challenge that has been trending on Instagram, unites girls around the world and raises awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide.
The campaign led by Moncler started on Sunday, October 11 in celebration of “International Day of the Girl Child”.
Being a champion of gender equality and a Goodwill ambassador for UNHRC Mbatha rose to the challenge.
Along with the picture, she wrote: “CHALLENGE ACCEPTED 💥💥.
“LOL, I was a little cheerleader for RED HOUSE during Sports Day at school when this picture was taken.
“I look at this little girl and I remember how big she dreamed.
“How BOLD she was... Who would’ve thought that from a small little corner in South Africa, that little smile would be where it is now...
“If it were not for my teachers who saw the bright light before I realized it, if it were not for the books that kept me Dreaming and imagining... I don’t know how life would look like right now.
“Education gave me the power to dream.
“The audacity to dare even greater. Dear 10 year old Zamo, I have kept my promise. You gave me the courage and I will never let go of it.
“On International Day of the Girl, I challenge you to get involved in the #GirlUpChallenge!
“Post a throwback photo of when you were a fearless kid ready to take on the world. Use the hashtag #GirlUpChallenge and pass it along to 10 loved ones.
“Let’s support girls’ education and unite girls around the world. @GirlUpCampaign @Moncler”.
View this post on Instagram
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED 💥💥 . LOL, I was a little cheerleader for RED HOUSE during Sports Day at school when this picture was taken. I look at this little girl and I remember how big she dreamed. How BOLD she was... Who would’ve thought that from a small little corner in South Africa, that little smile would be where it is now... If it were not for my teachers who saw the bright light before I realized it, if it were not for the books that kept me Dreaming and imagining... I don’t know how life would look like right now. Education gave me the power to dream. The audacity to dare even greater. Dear 10 year old Zamo, I have kept my promise. You gave me the courage and I will never let go of it. On International Day of the Girl, I challenge you to get involved in the #GirlUpChallenge! Post a throwback photo of when you were a fearless kid ready to take on the world. Use the hashtag #GirlUpChallenge and pass it along to 10 loved ones. Let’s support girls’ education and unite girls around the world. @GirlUpCampaign @Moncler
Mbatha recently delivered a speech at the 75th General Assembly where she addressed the room about gender equality under the theme “Accelerating the realisation of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls everywhere”.
View this post on Instagram
I had the honour of delivering a speech at this year’s UN General Assembly as part of the High Level event: BEIJING 25 . . It is an incredible honour to be a part of something so monumental. As a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, human migration is a global crisis that puts woman and girls in danger of so many social ills of society including being used as weapons of war. The genocide that is gender-based violence that continues to plague not only South African women but women on the continent as a whole is an urgent crisis. With the world being in the thick and middle of a pandemic, it threatened a lot of important events to be cancelled. However the agenda can never be postponed. Equal rights for all women and girls remains a human rights crisis. Beijing +25 is necessary, urgent and a true call to action for all members of society and every sector to make Generation Equality a cornerstone. To make the necessary pledges to eradicating the discrimination against women and girls everywhere. It is pleasing to know that it is placed as a High Level event at this year’s UN General Assembly #UNGA75 #Beijing25