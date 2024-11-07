Nomzamo Mbatha shares how climate creativity is reshaping our future

Delegates from around the world, including Prince William and model and TV host Heidi Klum were in Cape Town for the 2024 Earth Shot Prize summit. The two-day event, which ended on Wednesday, November 6, featured influential discussions, which highlighted Africa's role in environmental innovation.

The Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony included star-studded performances, from the likes of the SA’s legendary Lebo M and the Ndlovu Youth Choir. Local award-winning actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha hosted Earthshot Week’s series of events, which focused on accelerating environmental solutions. Mbatha was joined by award-winning television presenter, reality star and entrepreneur, Bonang Matheba, who hosted the fourth-annual Earthshot Prize Awards with Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Billy Porter, on Wednesday, November 6.

The summit’s green carpet was hosted by rapper and television presenter Moozlie and actor Kwenzo Ngcobo. During a quick chat on the carpet, Mbatha was asked to simplify what sustainability means for those at home who may find the word intimidating. She responded: “It affects us everyday. You look at how climate change has not only affected migration but also affected the way that we do life.

“At the end of the day it is not about the big jargon. And so that is our part, right, as the creators, how do we find climate creativity to actually make it a palatable language for somebody to understand that it’s not a far fetched idea for you to be sustainable. “It is something that you can be able to do in your everyday life, but also we have to know that this is an ecosystem, and an ecosystem has many living organisms that occupy this planet, and there’s us, so what are we doing?” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Earthshot Prize (@earthshotprize) Meanwhile, Klum added that she was so happy to be in the country in support of this great initiative. “It is so important and amazing what Prince William is doing with the Earth Shot Prize. To shine a light on these amazing people and the work their doing. “When I saw some of the videos, it brings me to tears to see how incredible these people are and what they do to try and make out tomorrow better.

“We also can do out part, but these incredible minds come up with solutions. It’s not to late, there are solutions and it’s so important that this money is given to these amazing organisations so that they can keep going, and so that we all have a better tomorrow.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Earthshot Prize (@earthshotprize) The star-studded evening culminated with the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

Here are the winners: Fix our Climate: Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems Revive our Oceans: High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People