Nomzamo Mbatha thanks President Cyril Ramaphosa for leading the way

Although actress Nomzamo Mbatha is not in South Africa currently, she applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for taking action amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mbatha who is currently resides in Los Angeles, took to Instagram to share the appreciation photograph and message in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday.

Along with the president's picture, she captioned the post: "Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” - James Baldwin. A luta Continua, vitória é Certa.

"Comprehensive and decisive. Thank you for leading the people of our nation with deep strength and an even deeper instilling of hope. To all the other political party leaders who have come together with the president in finding a way to fight and curb this pandemic... ASANTE for putting the people of South Africa at the forefront. 🇿🇦 Sending my love #Covid_19," Mbatha wrote.