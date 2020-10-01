Nomzamo Mbatha to address the United Nations

Media personality Nomzamo Mbatha has been invited by the president of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, to deliver a speech at the 75th General Assembly. The UN is celebrating the 25th year since the first Womens Conference was held in Beijing, China. The theme of the high-level meeting will be “Accelerating the realisation of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”. It will be opened by the secretary-general, the president of the General Assembly and executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. “It is an incredible honour to be a part of something so monumental.

“As a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, human migration is a global crisis that puts woman and girls in danger of so many social ills of society including being used as weapons of war.

“The genocide that is gender-based violence that continues to plague not only South African women but women on the continent as a whole is an urgent crisis”, said Nomzamo.

With the world being in the thick and middle of a pandemic, it threatened a lot of important events to be cancelled.

“The agenda can never be postponed. Equal rights for all women and girls remains a human rights crisis. Beijing +25 is necessary, urgent and a true call to action for all members of society and every sector to make Generation Equality a cornerstone.

“To make the necessary pledges to eradicating the discrimination against women and girls everywhere”, added the star.

Nomzamo has previously addressed at the UN headquarters at the Africa Dialogue.