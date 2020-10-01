EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Media personality Nomzamo Mbatha has been invited by the president of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, to deliver a speech at the 75th General Assembly.
Nomzamo Mbatha to address the United Nations

Time of article published 1h ago

The UN is celebrating the 25th year since the first Womens Conference was held in Beijing, China.

The theme of the high-level meeting will be “Accelerating the realisation of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.

It will be opened by the secretary-general, the president of the General Assembly and executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

“It is an incredible honour to be a part of something so monumental.

“As a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, human migration is a global crisis that puts woman and girls in danger of so many social ills of society including being used as weapons of war.

“The genocide that is gender-based violence that continues to plague not only South African women but women on the continent as a whole is an urgent crisis”, said Nomzamo.

With the world being in the thick and middle of a pandemic, it threatened a lot of important events to be cancelled.

“The agenda can never be postponed. Equal rights for all women and girls remains a human rights crisis. Beijing +25 is necessary, urgent and a true call to action for all members of society and every sector to make Generation Equality a cornerstone.

“To make the necessary pledges to eradicating the discrimination against women and girls everywhere”, added the star.

Nomzamo has previously addressed at the UN headquarters at the Africa Dialogue.

Nomzamo Mbatha

