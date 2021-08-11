Nomzamo Mbatha to empower SA women-owned companies with R1.5m

This Women’s Month, actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha joins forces with award-winning sportscaster Carol Tshabalala to empower women of South Africa. In their attempt to assist struggling businesses with cash injections, the dynamic due has partnered with Hollywoodbets to fund women-owned companies with R1.5 million.

In a short video clip shared on her Instagram page on Monday, the “Coming 2 America” star invites all female entrepreneurs to take full advantage of this opportunity. “It is a calling of mine, it is a passion of mine, I can do it in my sleep, I do it better when I'm alive, running and pushing to shift the narrative forward to elevate, empower and to uplift the voice of the female,” said Nomzamo. "I'm overly excited to say that Hollywoodbets have agreed to seed R1.5m into female-owned businesses.

“I want to employ you even if you don't have a business to enter and you need someone who needs the extra push and extra funding to be able to operate in their businesses as we know we've gone through so much as a people, not only locally but internationally through this pandemic, and I know so many businesses have been suffering.” For many years to come, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will be felt by all businesses, around the globe. The star added that that she believes in making “a change where there is actual sustainability”.

Watch the full video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) Through her continued partnership with Hollywoodbets, Nomzamo’s Lighthouse Foundation previously gave away R1m towards tertiary education for disadvantaged youth. The company also contributed R1.35m towards bringing relief to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What a dream come true to live a life of service and stand for something greater than self. “This partnership with Hollywoodbets has solidified our stance of leaving this generation better than we found it. “We are fortunate to build a bridge for more of South Africa’s youth to pursue their education dreams whilst easing the financial burden.