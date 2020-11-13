Nomzamo Mbatha’s nomad lifestyle will keep her in LA

South African actress Nomzoma Mbatha is set to make her international debut when “Coming 2 America" releases and while there have been delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans still can’t wait. However if you thought you’d bump into her in your local supermarket, think again. The star revealed fans can look forward to more international projects because she is set on making her name abroad. And this means the time she spends in Mzansi will always be numbered as she shared that she intends on staying overseas a while longer. The actress revealed the logic behind her nomad lifestyle while in conversation with Sizwe Dhlomo on Kaya FM.

“I'm gonna stay there for a long time,” she said when Sizwe asked if she intended to come home soon after Covid-19 pushed most processes to being done digitally, including auditions.

“SA is really genuinely far, so the move was always just to be closer to the pulse so that if you are needed for studio or camera tests, you are right there, not like I have to get on a flight and get there. I am going to be there (the US) for a long time. Also, I am such a nomad,” she said.

The actress, who flew into South Africa last month to host Miss South Africa in Cape Town and who is most popular for her role as Thandeka on “Isibaya”, said she was forever grateful she got to win Mzansi over through playing a powerful storyline that showcased black love in its purest form, between a father and his daughter.

“It was missing at the time and I'm so glad ”Isibaya“ brought that. It was amazing and it was intentional that we wanted to have a beautiful father and daughter bond,” she said.

Watch the interview below: