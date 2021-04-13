Nondumiso Tembe reacts to sister Nellie Tembe’s death: ‘Words fail me right now’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

World-renowned actress and singer Nondumiso Tembe finally broke her silence following her younger sister Anele “Nellie” Tembe’s death on Sunday morning. In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the former “Generations” actress took to social media to comment for the first time since the news of her sister’s death broke over the weekend and sent shock waves across the country. Anele, who recently got engaged to rapper and record producer AKA, allegedly plunged to her death from the 10th-floor penthouse of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. Anele, who was recently engaged to local rapper and record producer AKA, allegedly plunged to her death from the 10th floor penthouse of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. Nondumiso shared a snap of her sister planting a kiss on her cheek, with a caption: “My baby. Ngiphelelwe amazwi – words fail me right now.”

The “Avengers” star paid a moving tribute to her young sibling: “We will hold you in our hearts forever. Lala kahle, mbali yethu (Rest well, our beautiful flower) 💔

Nondumiso expressed her gratitude to fans and friends who reached out to the family during this dark period.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has sent kind words of comfort for our family, ngiyathokoza kakhulu ( I’m grateful).

The 22-year’s family confirmed her untimely death in a statement on Sunday.

"It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancée, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe (22).

“Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11 April 2021,“ read the statement.

The SAPS is investigating the circumstances around her death.

“Cape Town central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7.45am on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets, Cape Town CBD where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased,” spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

AKA recently confirmed that he has paid lobola for his fiancée, two months after popping the question.

He shared the news on social media, posting snaps of himself accompanied by a group of men who appeared to be his lobola delegation.

In February, the All Eyez On Me rapper posted a picture of a diamond engagement ring displayed on Tembe’s ring finger, revealing that he has popped the question and his 21-year-old partner has said “Yes”.

The two had reportedly have been dating for just over a year.