Nonhle Jali gets dragged for her comments about buying alcohol

Nonhle Jali has found herself in hot water, again. This comes after the football WAG went live on Instagram and made comments about alcohol that many did not like. The businesswoman and wife of soccer star Andile Jali said that unlike others, she will not be rushing to queue outside bottle stores because she purchases her alcohol online. Referring to online buying as "e-commerce", the former reality star said: "You guys will be busy running and lining up like drunkards (for alcohol) while we won't be there because we buy our liquor online because we are the Beyoncés".

Many social media users were offended by her comments and in true style, she was dragged.

See reactions below:

She needs to focus on keeping Andile’s side of the bed warm for when he comes back home from a night of gallivanting and stop this classist nonsense. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/VWpC1pp6Ts — habibi (@biggieslimz_) May 31, 2020

She’s gonna write a long post apologizing . pic.twitter.com/noVu0kUdnA — Ntlantla Taliwe (@Ntlantla_Taliwe) May 31, 2020

People that think are better & use the gram to brag 🤦🏽‍♀️ miss me — MaKumalo (@Refilwe_kumalo) May 31, 2020

I agree with you. It’s like she still doesn’t believe unemali and therefore brags every time she gets a chance. She’s so annoying 😬 and I used to like her from bootcamp tv show. — TheLastborn (@Yembuso) June 1, 2020

Just because she previlaged....aka Fuseg — Lethu (@Ntando_SO2BE) May 31, 2020





In January, a video emerged on social media in which the former "Diski Divas" star is heard dissing her husband’s finances, alluding that he must be assisted - because with his soccer player salary from Mamelodi Sundowns, is not enough to finance a lavish lifestyle that includes expensive restaurants and "ivy league" schools for their daughter.

This is not the first time Nonhle has made comments that did not sit well with Mzansi.