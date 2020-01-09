Former "Diski Divas" star Nonhle Jali has backtracked on being the "Head Office" of her husband's bank cards after his baby mama dragged her.
In case you missed it, Nonhle went live on her Instagram page where she decided to come for the women that were sliding into SA footballer Andile Jali's DMs.
She went on to say that women with their peruvian weaves who want to eat up his money and her school fees money must know that she is the "Head Office".
Furthermore, she stated that she is in charge of all his bank cards and that when she found him he was a skroplaap (a cloth you clean the floor with) then she was able to upgrade him to a normal washcloth.