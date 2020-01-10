Nonhle Jali is at it again, taking a swipe at her soccer player husband’s wallet.
In another Instagram story video that emerged on social media, the former "Diski Divas" star is heard dissing her husband’s finances, alluding that he must be assisted - because with his soccer player salary from Sundowns, is not enough to finance lavish lifestyle that includes expensive restaurants and "ivy league" schools for their daughter.
In the video, Jali (Nonhle) is seen in a restaurant with her daughter, who recently passed Matric with flying colours, she’s heard saying that her man needs help (financially) “because we deserve finer things in life.”
She says: “Let me let you in on something, my marriage certificate is only valid within the borders of South Africa. When I leave SA, my marriage certificate becomes null and void...when I fly to another country, I’m single and available.”