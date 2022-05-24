Nonhle Thema is making her comeback

Media personality and businesswoman Nonhle Thema is working on making her return to the small screen. It has been a while since the famed TV presenter was on television. We last saw her on Mzansi Magic’s popular daily drama, “Gomora”, as Cleopatra Mofokeng.

Taking to Instagram, Thema revealed that she missed presenting and, honestly, who can blame her, that was her claim to fame. In a recent post, the former Dark and Lovely ambassador went on to reveal that she is planning on making a comeback. "The presenting passion faded🌻 But I miss it, so I’m planning to come back," she wrote.

In 2011, she appeared in her own reality show, “Nonhle Goes to Hollywood” (which she also executive produced), on Vuzu. In 2013, she featured in the e.tv docu-reality television series, “Reality Check”. While she may not be actively on screens, Thema runs the Talent Coaching Academy (TCA) where she coaches young people wanting to make it in the entertainment industry.