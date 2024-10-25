Nonhle Thema spills the tea on attending one of P Diddy's party

Nonhle Thema had all of Mzansi buzzing when she dropped some spicy tea on Mac G’s “Podcast and Chill”. The media personality took listeners back to a glitzy night at an exclusive party thrown by none other than P Diddy himself. While many might have thought DJ Fresh and Black Coffee were the South Africans attending that event, Thema’s version of the story shook things up a bit.

“I was once at a P. Diddy party,” she told podcast host Sol Phenduka and MacG, while they hilariously express their shock. “That’s where I met Puff Diddy actually,” she added. She didn’t hold back as she described the night, saying how she was warmly welcomed by Diddy’s guests. Apparently, her South African accent was a hit and they couldn’t stop raving about her “exotic” vibe. Thema was apparently a standout in the crowd, mingling with some of the industry’s biggest names while soaking in the flashy scene.

But as life often proves, not everything is as glamorous as it seems. Fast forward to today and P Diddy’s name is in the news for much darker reasons. The music mogul is now facing serious allegations, including sex trafficking and racketeering. What was once just a star-studded night for Thema has taken on a heavier tone with these shocking accusations hanging over Diddy. Reflecting on that memorable night, Thema painted a picture of excitement and admiration, but now, her memories are mixed with the unfolding scandal.