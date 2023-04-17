Nonku Williams confirms split from Rough Diamond

Last month, a video of “The Real Housewives of Durban” star Nonku Williams had tongues wagging, that she had accepted the marriage proposal of her partner Dumisani Ndlazi, popularly known as “Rough Diamond”. It turns out the romance was short-lived as Williams, in an interview with Drum, confirmed that her and the businessman had gone they’re separate ways.

“We’ve unfortunately broken up,” she told the publication. Mzansi was introduced to Williams’s new love interest on season three of the hit Showmax reality show. Their relationship got side-eyes from the public because of Ndlazi’s criminal past, which he touched on without mentioning what he was in custody for.

At first, Williams posted her man on her socials but has since removed him. Even when the video of the engagement went viral, he was nowhere to be seen on her Instagram. During the season, Williams opened up about how she got into a relationship with him after a year of celibacy. And, while things were going well between them, she admitted to not being ready for marriage. During the early stages of the relationship, Rough Diamond bought her a car, which Williams later returned.