Nonku Williams friend-zones Robert Marawa

When I first came across pictures of #RHODurban star Nonku Williams and seasoned sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, I couldn't help but think that her relationship woes were almost over. Like Mzansi, I might have jumped the gun a little. The businesswoman says their relationship is purely platonic.

Nonku took to her Instagram account to clear the air about her dealings with Marawa. She said they are was just industry colleagues supporting each other. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Nonku (@nonku_williams) “The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member explained that she was introduced to Marawa by her PR, who thought it would be good for them to know each due to their common interest in wine.

"I was introduced to Mr Robert Marawa at the Easter Polo by my PR lady who has recently acquired my portfolio. “She felt it was good for both parties to know each. But mostly because she knew Robert has an appreciation of red wine and that I own a wine brand (A2B wine)," she explained. Nonku went on to explain that at the Standard Bank Polo she gifted Marawa her wine and he loved it so much that he gifted her his Marawa Sports Worldwide merchandise.

