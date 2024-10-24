‘Not everything is about you’: Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy expressing shock amid the Kolisi’s divorce announcement

Many South Africans were left in shock after Rachel and Siya Kolisi released a joint statement announcing their divorce on Tuesday, October 22, after almost a decade of being together. In the statement, they shared that even though they are separating, they still remain great friends and committed partners in raising their children.

Mama Joy took to X to express her shock after learning that the Kolisi couple are divorcing.

She shared a picture where she was posing with Rachel Kolisi, with a caption that says: “You invited me when you launch your Kolisi Foundation in Paris the video you played about your lives, guys I didn’t see any sign of divorce. “Rugby World Final, you came and fetch your family to celebrate with them inside the pitch. I am shocked.” You invited me when you launch your ⁦⁦@KolisiFdn⁩ in Paris the video you played about your lives guys I didn’t see any sign of Divorce ,RWC final you came and fetch your family and celebrate with them inside the pitch ⁦@SiyaKolisi ,, Am shocked pic.twitter.com/h3LkIztGwT

— MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) October 23, 2024 Many X users did not receive her post well, and they shared that Mama Joy is making the divorce, or rather the post, about herself. X user @odedanilo commented, “Not everything is about you.” not everything is about you 🤍

— Danilo (@odedanilo) October 23, 2024 Another X user @African_Spring commented, “The divorce doesn’t have to be about you though.” The divorce doesn't have to be about you though. — Cllr_Welekazi💙🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) October 23, 2024 X user @VITO_G_Wagon commented, “If I may ask mama, andilwi, what is a sign of divorce, or what would have been a sign for you?”