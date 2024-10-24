Independent Online
‘Not everything is about you’: Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy expressing shock amid the Kolisi’s divorce announcement

Popular South African super-fan Mama Joy has been criticised for her post on the Kolisi divorce announcement. Picture: X

Published Oct 24, 2024

Share

Many South Africans were left in shock after Rachel and Siya Kolisi released a joint statement announcing their divorce on Tuesday, October 22, after almost a decade of being together.

In the statement, they shared that even though they are separating, they still remain great friends and committed partners in raising their children.

ALSO READ: Rachel and Siya Kolisi: From South Africa’s celebrated couple to separation

The popular South African super-fan, Mama Joy was among those who were left in shock and thought that Mzansi’s most loved and adored couple “were happy” and she did not see any signs of divorce.

Mama Joy took to X to express her shock after learning that the Kolisi couple are divorcing.

She shared a picture where she was posing with Rachel Kolisi, with a caption that says: “You invited me when you launch your Kolisi Foundation in Paris the video you played about your lives, guys I didn’t see any sign of divorce.

“Rugby World Final, you came and fetch your family to celebrate with them inside the pitch. I am shocked.”

— MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) October 23, 2024

Many X users did not receive her post well, and they shared that Mama Joy is making the divorce, or rather the post, about herself.

X user @odedanilo commented, “Not everything is about you.”

— Danilo (@odedanilo) October 23, 2024

Another X user @African_Spring commented, “The divorce doesn’t have to be about you though.”

X user @VITO_G_Wagon commented, “If I may ask mama, andilwi, what is a sign of divorce, or what would have been a sign for you?”

X user @vbthoughts commented, “What kind of tweet is this? I would have expected a more matured, sound, positive message, instead you seem to want to solicit gossip. Am disappointed.”

— vb (@vbthoughts_001) October 23, 2024

IOL

celebrityfamilydivorcearts and entertainmentsocial mediamarriagedating and relationshipssouth africafrancerachel kolisisiya kolisisouth african celebssouth african entertainmentcelebrity gossipentertainmentrugbyspringboks