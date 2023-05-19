Nota accuses Berita of stealing his gown, calls on SAPS to recover it

It’s been a week since afro soul singer Berita shared a snippet of her upcoming single, “Body”. In support of the single, which drops on May 26, she’s been promoting the song on social media app TikTok. After a largely low-key roll-out, her latest TikTok video has been widely shared and has seemingly touched a few nerves.

“Tag your crush … I want to see something. #Berita #NewMusic #Body #NewSingle #26May,” she shared on Twitter on Thursday morning along with a video of her singing part of the song. Tag your crush … I want to see something 🤔😅#Berita #NewMusic #Body #NewSingle #26May pic.twitter.com/IB1fE92NXn — Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) May 18, 2023 In response, Berita’s infamous ex-partner, Nota Baloyi, chimed in and predictably started to spew his vile comments online. “When my wife’s done dropping these flops & thirst trapping with my family jewels she’ll admit defeat then check herself into a psychiatric facility for clout & sympathy …

“Guess whose the loyal loser that’s going to come to her aid again? You guessed right. God gave her a saviour!” Wearing an M&M’s gown that was bought for me by a good friend, when I first visited New York, my customarily & civilly wedded wife insults me for views on TikTok… @SAPoliceService, I’ve found my stolen property. Please do your job & recover what’s been unlawfully taken from me! pic.twitter.com/zJyJI1drv8 — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) May 18, 2023 He followed that up by posting a screenshot from one of her TikTok videos and claiming that the gown she was wearing was his. “Wearing an M&M’s gown that was bought for me by a good friend, when I first visited New York, my customarily & civilly wedded wife insults me for views on TikTok … @SAPoliceService, I’ve found my stolen property.

“Please do your job & recover what’s been unlawfully taken from me!” After boasting about how he was in New York and he’d simply go and buy another gown at Times Square, he said, “I’m human … There’s only so much a heart can take & this my heart can’t take. “I did nothing to deserve this. God have you not tested me enough? Do you want your child to Jada Pinkett Smith me before you restore the family I prayed for? I ask myself because I would never question!”