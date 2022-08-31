Nota Baloyi confronts Sol Phenduka: ‘Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth’

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has been rubbing up people the wrong way with his explosive say-it-like-it-is tweets recently, but now he’s taken his fight to the streets. Baloyi recently confronted Kaya 959 host and podcaster Sol Phenduka at the Starbucks in Rosebank, where the two exchanged heated words for a few minutes.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a few videos that are circulating on social media since this morning, Baloyi is seen and heard telling the radio host to stop talking about his (estranged) wife and singer, Berita. In true “Will Smith at the Oscar” style – but without the slap – Baloyi says: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth. “This is your second and final warning.”

KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT YOUR F*CKING MOUTH, SOL PHENDUKA… THIS IS YOUR SECOND & FINAL WARNING! https://t.co/Mqny716v1O https://t.co/N0pwBDXzqj — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 30, 2022 Phenduka hit back, saying: “That’s not your wife, you two are getting divorced. “Stop this thing, you’re a grown man bro... stop looking for clout.” Further in the argument, Phenduka asks Nota if he got back the “bag” from Berita, referring to the Michael Kors handbag Nota demanded back from his ex a few weeks ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

The video recording goes on for over two minutes before the security guard at the coffee shop intervened. Nota pulls up on Sol 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MldD5kZwJJ — Forex Tools (@Guy_nxdr) August 30, 2022 In another video a male behind the camera asks Baloyi what happened. He responded: “He’s just a bulls**t, I confronted him, what could he do, he couldn’t do anything.” He also admitted to having the full audio of the confrontation which he was prepared to give to the person behind the camera exclusively.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRESHMEN MAGAZINE (@freshmenmag) Comments came in quick and fast, with social media users saying that Baloyi is “bipolar”. @illest_dimplez wrote: “This man deliberately looks for content #nota his the definition of clout chaser he must be added to the oxford dictionary aint no way he just started drama to get audio of a response knowing #Sol aint even in his league what a grown controversial man nota is my God every body give that self centered old man a certificate in being diagnosed with bipolar and is in actual denial about it all 🥲😖 clearly nota wants to be seen at avbob 😒🪦.” @_suave_papii_ said: “He just confronted him and recorded to get some attention 😂😂 check how happy he is after 😂.”

Story continues below Advertisement