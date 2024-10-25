Nota Baloyi faces backlash for claiming he made SA hip hop newsworthy

Controversial music producer Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi is back to making outlandish statements on social media.
This time, Baloyi took to X to claim that he is the reason why Mzansi hip hop artists like Nasty C, Emtee and A-Reece have constantly been on top of the music charts.
To make his point clearer, Baloyi posted a video which talks about US rapper 50 Cent used a feud with another rapper to keep a song at the top of the charts for weeks, in turn making a large sum of money.
Baloyi wrote: “To all the fools that wonder why I’m so hard on Nasty C, Emtee & A-Reece just remember that I’m the only one that has been fuelling the coverage of SA Hip-hop in the media since 2020 …
“Had I just kept my thoughts to myself, there would’ve been no resurgence!”
When one social media user questioned Baloyi as to whether he was implying that his remarks peaked their streams, Baloyi responded: “No ... I’m the reason SA Hip-hop is still newsworthy!”
At this point, netizens hit back at Baloyi for his preposterous response.
@TshepoD207 wrote: “ THE GUYS HAVE BEEN DOING GOOD WITHOUT YOUR COMMENTARY. NEXT THING YOU'LL BE SAYING YOU PUT THEM ON.”
@kaarzgat wrote: “Nahh you just annoying bruhh, you don’t do it right, you sound like you straight up hating everytime you talk about our artists. 50 (Cent) makes it fun when he pulls these stunts.”
@_paulblack commented: “Lol man, you actually hate these kids cuz they don’t need you man. you ain’t no 50 cent. stop the cap.”
