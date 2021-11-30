Nota Baloyi fighting a costly legal battle with Shimza

Local controversial personality Nota Baloyi, has been taken to court by award-winning musician, DJ Shimza for damaging his reputation with comments he made on Twitter. Nota is known for saying exactly what is on his mind, even if no one agrees with his opinion.

Famously known as Kwesta’s former manager, Nota’s opinions have seen him clash with several Mzansi personalities. Up until his “Famous Friends” brawl with Stogie T, most of Nota’s disagreements happened on social media. In one of his October rambling spaces, Nota had mentioned that he was being sued by DJ Shimza, however, he never shed light on exactly why.

A new report by Sunday World is lifting the lid on the court battle between Shimza and Nota and it seems the talented DJ is not backing down without a fight. In a letter sent to Nota, Shimza said Nota's words were wrongful and defamatory and demanded an apology and for him to remove and retract the statements and pay him R500 000. According to the publication, Nota has defended himself and said his statements were in the public interest and came after the announcement that the "ministerial cook-off" would be held at Shimza's venue.

He has asked for the courts to dismiss Shimza's lawsuit and is standing his ground. In reaction to the paper's front-page story, Nota took to Twitter and shared his take on the matter. He noted that the legal battle is costing him, which is no surprise.

"Fighting corruption is very costly but if it benefits the public, I’m willing to pay the price," said Nota. Nota also asked if Mmusi Maimane is also being sued. The former DA leader has also had a run-in with the DJ. Fighting corruption is very costly but if it benefits the public, I’m willing to pay the price. I wonder if @MmusiMaimane is also being sued?🤔 Seems like the ANCmight soon lose its’ spokesperson just like they lost their secretary general! pic.twitter.com/vC9oScqhw7 — The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) November 28, 2021 In May, Shimza's restaurant, The Hang Awt, in Tembisa, was in the spotlight when it was the venue for a cook-off with Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and media personality Somizi Mhlongo.