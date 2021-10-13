Nota Baloyi makes wild claims in rambling Twitter Spaces episode

Early last year, not many people had heard of Nota Baloyi. Now, following several public disputes and altercations, Nota is one of the most infamous figures in South African entertainment.

Recently, Nota, who's mostly known as rapper Kwesta’s former manager and business partner, has been embroiled in a public spat with “By Any Means” rapper Stogie T, following the pair's physical altercation at a show a few weeks back. Amid the drama, Stogie T recently released the song “Mama Say” in which he appears to fire subliminal shots at Nota, among them: “ready to put a dental plate on freckle face”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tumi MoleKane (@stogie_t) Nota responded to the new release with a comical Twitter post: "Please stream @TumiMolekane’s latest single and help him get the measly 15-25% royalties her earns from Def Jam Africa so that he can move out of mama’s house. He’s 40-years old, it’s NOT A good look!"

Please stream @TumiMolekane’s latest single and help him get the measly 15-25% royalties her earns from Def Jam Africa so that he can move out of mama’s house. He’s 40-years old, it’s NOT A good look! https://t.co/p0zxTBbCkm — EverybodyHatesNOTA (@EveryoneHatesNB) October 13, 2021 In the wee hours of this morning, Nota took to Twitter Spaces to address the Stogie T drama and speak about a few other things. In his rambling Spaces, Nota revealed that he was being sued by popular DJ, Shimza. He didn’t elaborate on why he was being sued. Nota also took the opportunity to try to discredit Drip Footwear, the sneaker brand that recently partnered with rapper Cassper Nyovest, claiming that they're involved in illegal business dealings.

He then claimed that embattled rapper AKA was dating “Naah Mean” rapper Nadia Nakai. Talk about spilling the tea. At one point, entertainment entrepreneur and lawyer Katlego Malatji, chimed in on the Spaces and claimed that none of the country's biggest acts, many of whom Malatji represents, wanted to work with Nota anymore.