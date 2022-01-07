Nota Baloyi takes aim at local brands Bathu and Drip

Taking to Twitter, the retired music executive, who often finds himself in hot water for the things he says, lambasted the brands for not doing enough to create employment at home and said that things needed to change.

"Until Bathu, Drip, etc. start manufacturing locally instead of creating jobs in Asia & dumping job killing products at our ports. Enough is enough, we can’t support black businesses that exploit this economy that uses slave labour by making our workers compete with China & India,” he tweeted.

Until Bathu, Drip etc. start manufacturing locally instead of creating jobs in Asia & dumping job killing products at our ports. Enough is enough, we can’t support black businesses that exploit this economy that uses slave labour by making our workers compete with China & India… — The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) January 6, 2022

The tweet had many Twitter users up in arms and the personality hit the top of the trends list. The tweet also caught the attention of fellow controversial personality, podcaster Sol Phenduka, who went head-to-head with Nota, calling him out for having double standards when he was rapper Kwesta's manager. Sol also made it clear to Nota that the brands he mentioned help people put food on the table.