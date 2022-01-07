Nota Baloyi takes aim at local brands Bathu and Drip
Share this article:
Local controversial personality and self-proclaimed hip hop fundi Nota Baloyi took aim at local brands this week.
Taking to Twitter, the retired music executive, who often finds himself in hot water for the things he says, lambasted the brands for not doing enough to create employment at home and said that things needed to change.
"Until Bathu, Drip, etc. start manufacturing locally instead of creating jobs in Asia & dumping job killing products at our ports. Enough is enough, we can’t support black businesses that exploit this economy that uses slave labour by making our workers compete with China & India,” he tweeted.
Until Bathu, Drip etc. start manufacturing locally instead of creating jobs in Asia & dumping job killing products at our ports. Enough is enough, we can’t support black businesses that exploit this economy that uses slave labour by making our workers compete with China & India…— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) January 6, 2022
The tweet had many Twitter users up in arms and the personality hit the top of the trends list. The tweet also caught the attention of fellow controversial personality, podcaster Sol Phenduka, who went head-to-head with Nota, calling him out for having double standards when he was rapper Kwesta's manager. Sol also made it clear to Nota that the brands he mentioned help people put food on the table.
"Nota, you flew in Wale and paid him for a feature and video shoot for your artist. All that money could have been invested locally on a local artist/s kodwa you took that money to America."
Nota hit back with a spicy response, saying that Sol was using below matric reasoning.
"Sol. You’re using your grade 10 economics knowledge. This isn’t a pun. They are destroying jobs. They are destroying manufacturing. The jobs are being created in Asia not in SA. Employ 200 people what? Be paid minimum wage like most retail workers?"
Sol. You’re using your grade 10 economics knowledge. This isn’t a pun. They are destroying jobs. They are destroying manufacturing. The job are being created in Asia not in South Africa. Employ 200 people do do what? Be paid minimum wage like most retail workers?— The Authority (@lavidaNOTA) January 6, 2022