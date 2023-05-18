Nota Baloyi threatens Kwesta on social media: ‘I’m gonna beat him up for his kids to see…’

Over the years we’ve come to accept the unacceptable behaviour of controversial Twitter troll Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi. From ranting about his ex-wife and singer Berita, to giving information about AKA’s death and the pending investigation – we’ve learnt to shake our heads and scroll pass, but not without a little laugh first.

His latest tweet sees him exploding at rapper Kwesta. Nota said he’s had enough of the “Spirit” hitmaker and basically threatened Kwesta saying he would beat Kwesta up “for his kids to see” and “leave him emotionally scarred”. “I swear if I hear Kwesta tell another lie about me, I’m gonna beat him up for his kids to see… I’ve had enough of that boy. It’s going go leave him emotionally scarred.

“How are you a 35-year pathological liar? Why must you always lie? Why can you never be honest? It’s disgusting!” I swear if I hear Kwesta tell another lie about me, I’m gonna beat him up for his kids to see… I’ve had enough of that boy. It’s going go leave him emotionally scarred. How are you a 35year pathological liar? Why must you always lie? Why can you never be honest? It’s disgusting! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) May 17, 2023 The beef between the two has been on-going for some time. Nota once claimed on the “Set The Record Straight“ podcast that he made Kwesta successful when he was still the rapper’s manager, adding that Kwesta was ungrateful. He suggested that he took Kwesta from “nothing” and made him a household name in the industry.

However, Kwesta denied these claims recently on MacG’s “Podcast and Chill”. In the interview, Kwesta said he was never Nota’s artist nor was he signed under him. “Nota has this idea that he signed me, I am his artist and obviously that he made me because he has been obviously saying that. And why I was also saying that, I have never worked with a person that I thought could make me.

“I did not approach anyone that I thought could make me. I got approached because you know I am fuck*ng dope,” said Kwesta. Tweeps had a little fun in the comments section. @Ayanda_tso said: ”Lol you beat kwesta with those sticks you call arms? 😅😅😅.“