Nota calls Sol Phenduka a ‘sell out’ for joining Kaya 959

Nota is not impressed with “Podcast and Chill with MacG” co-host Sol Phenduka joining Kaya 959. alongside Dineo Ranaka. “Always knew @Solphendukaa was a sell out,” Nota tweeted this morning.

“I warned MacG that he’ll entertain radio offers & soon he’ll choose between us chillers that saved his broadcasting career & the corporations that want to kill the podcast platform. Stupid choice but congrats to @dineoranaka!🔥👊🏽#SolDOut” Always knew @Solphendukaa was a sell out… I warned MacG that he’ll entertain radio offers & soon he’ll

choose between us chillers that saved his broadcasting career & the corporations that want to kill the podcast platform. Stupid choice but congrats to @dineoranaka!🔥👊🏽#SolDOut — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) June 15, 2022 He then added: “They’ll call you family & then stab you in the back for minimum payment … We can’t build solid black businesses because dudes don’t know how to play their roles. “You can’t have your cake & eat it Sol. MacG might as well fire him now to save himself & all the chillers the trouble.”

They’ll call you family & then stab you in the back for minimum payment… We can’t build solid black businesses because dudes don’t know how to play their roles. You can’t have your cake & eat it Sol. MacG might as well fire him now to save himself & all the chillers the trouble. — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) June 15, 2022 A short while later this morning, Nota added that he warned MacG many times before about how Sol would eventually back-stab him. “The podcast lost millions of rands because of Sol,” he said. “Now Sol is gigging every single weekend up and down, demanding whatever fees he wants and being a diva by giving promoters hell,” said Nota.

He added that he paid Sol R15 000 to host a recent event but when Sol arrived at the event, he claimed that he wasn't there to host but was just there to drink liquor and have a good time. Brushing away anyone who tried to interrupt him, Nota then went on a lengthy unrelated tirade about how men and women are born and there is no such thing as trans women, which caused a heavy backlash on Twitter. Earlier, Kaya 959 announced that Metro FM host Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka will be joining the team, effective July 1. The station welcomed the duo to the station, through a statement issued by its managing director Sibongile Mtyali.

