Nota continues his sexist rant: ‘If Benni McCarthy married a black woman he wouldn’t have got this far’

Music executive turned Twitter troll, Nota Baloyi is using Benni McCarthy’s recent appointment as yet another opportunity to attack black women. South Africans have been celebrating the former soccer star Benni McCarthy’s appointment as a striker coach with Manchester United, one of the biggest sports clubs in the world.

Following Nota’s ex-wife and songstress Berita’s revelation that they had gone their separate ways due to his behaviour, he has been launching repeated attacks on black women. True to form, Nota has taken to Twitter once again to spew his sexist vile: “If he married a black woman he wouldn’t have gotten this far in life. “A black woman doesn’t want a successful black husband because she thinks all black men are fools willing to abandon their family for tight p*ssy… Black women are so busy being victims they’re a burden to society!”

If he married a black woman he wouldn’t have got this far in life. A black woman doesn’t want a successful black husband because she thinks all black men are fools willing to abandon their family for tight p*ssy… Black women are so busy being victims they’re a burden to society! https://t.co/mQU90kPeAQ — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 2, 2022 Nota also took a shot at rapper Boity’s wig range. “How’s Boity an alcoholic SANGOMA who is the face of a liqour brand, a stinky perfume now selling fake hair? “Her rap career killed SA Hip-hop as we knew it & I thank her for that but now we are done clapping for every scam… Capper’s sneaker hasn’t even made 1-million never mind 100!” How’s Boity an alcoholic SANGOMA who is the face of a liqour brand, a stinky perfume now selling fake hair? Here rap career killed SA Hip-hop as we knew it & I thank for that but now we are done clapping for every scam… Capper’s sneaker hasn’t even made 1-million never mind 100! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 2, 2022 These attacks come after Nota drew widespread condemnation last month for comparing Mihlali Ndamase to a dog.

