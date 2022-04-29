Nota continues to insist that singer Kelly Khumalo is behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

“This is what has become of this celebrity culture,” said Nota Baloyi during an Instagram Live, in which he appeared to once again accuse singer Kelly Khumalo of orchestrating Senzo Meyiwa’s murder. "It’s now about killing people and blood sacrifices. This is what it’s been since the October 26, 2014, that fateful Sunday night. That’s what it’s been."

@ThisIsColbert shared an insert from the Instagram Live on Twitter: “NOTA rants on Kelly Khumalo 😲😲😲 ‘All these years I get to see Kelly Khumalo roaming free - knowing what I know, knowing that this woman is behind the death of this man...’ “Where is Longwe? 🤔 Adv Teffo released? Nhlanhla Lux Brigadier Ndlovu Ghost Lad.” NOTA rants on Kelly Khumalo 😲😲😲



"All these years I get to see Kelly Khumalo roaming free - knowing what I know, knowing that this woman is behind the death of this man..."



Where is Longwe? 🤔

Adv Teffo released?



Nhlanhla Lux Brigadier Ndlovu Ghost Lady pic.twitter.com/8wrzBw9bbJ — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) April 28, 2022 “This thing has been weighing heavily on my heart for years. Imagine, all these years I get to see Kelly Khumalo roaming free knowing what I know.

“Knowing that this woman is behind the death of this man.” His wife, Berita, seemed to be in the car driving at one point as he stopped to say: “Baby, watch out there’s a curbside thing here. A lot of cars end up hurting themselves in there.” He said that the billboards of Kelly that he saw around Johannesburg had been tormenting him.

Nota Baloyi. Picture: Instagram Last year, Nota shared the same sentiments on an Instagram Live a few hours before I interviewed him. At the time, when I asked him what sparked his outburst, he said: “I was watching TV, dawg, and it’s something that’s been on my mind for a while. “I was with Senzo Meyiwa the day he was killed and I spoke with him. When I looked into his eyes I saw that this whole celebrity life that he’s a part of because of his partner (Kelly Khumalo) is not something he was cut out for.”

Just yesterday, advocate Teffo Malesela, who is representing four of the five men accused of killing Senzo, was bizarrely arrested in court soon after the adjournment of the Meyiwa trial. At the time, Malesela told journalists that Bheki Cele was behind his arrest merely for being involved in the trial. He has since been granted R10 000 bail.