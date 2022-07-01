Nota criticises ‘blacks’ supporting the ‘white-owned’ Durban July

Anticipation and excitement around the Durban July has been growing over the past couple of days, as details emerge around the various parties and festivities at the popular annual horse race. Held annually on the first Saturday of July, the Durban July sees the “who’s who” of the local entertainment world descend on the Greyville Racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, for the race and all the other entertainment around it.

Going against the grain as he usually does, Nota has taken to Twitter a few days before the race weekend, to express how he isn't buying into all the hype. “After the Sun City horror stories I heard after the Celeb City Boxing match, I don’t trust this HollywoodBets Durban July,” he said. “I don’t see them pulling their sponsorship last minute but, in this economy, nobody is taking a July vacation. It’s strictly sex workers, DJs, artist & hosts!"

After the Sun City horror stories I heard after the Celeb City Boxing match I don’t trust this Hollywood Bets Durban July. I don’t see them pulling their sponsorship last minute but in this economy nobody is taking a July vacation. It’s strictly sex workers, DJ’s, artist & hosts! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) June 30, 2022 Nota then went on to blast “cheap” celebrities for supporting the race, before encouraging locals to support black-owned businesses. “The way blacks support Durban July it’s as if they forget that it’s white owned by people who both own & train race horses. They can use these famous blacks for anything because they’re cheap… If you’re there to support the local economy, make sure you’re supporting black owned!" The way blacks support Durban July it’s as if they forget that it’s white owned by people who both own & train race horses. They can use these famous blacks for anything because they’re cheap… If you’re there to support the local economy, make sure you’re supporting black owned! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) June 30, 2022 In his final Tweet before hopping onto his Twitter spaces chat, where he was critical of what he called R. Kelly's extreme prison sentence, Nota went on to punt the Dundee July.

