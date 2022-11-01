Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Nota takes a jab at Black Coffee, tweeps react

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi. Picture: File

Published 2h ago

While many were welcoming the new month with fresh ambition and positive mantras, musician Nota Boloyi is sticking to his controversial tweets and attacked the Grammy award winning Black Coffee by dissing him on Twitter.

Nota wrote: “ He’s got a grammy but I’ve got more SAMAs than Black Coffee, more hits, more classics & I’m only 32years old with no baby momma drama… Say whatever you want at least I can change hands if I need to wank. You can’t send cops to disarm me, I’ll single handedly make you pay for it!”

His tweet sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy as they hit back at Nota for his tasteless and cruel post.

@PMaswime wrote: “ Since you can change hands 🙌 don’t forget to clean 🧽 these on your face.”

@Malloy83531037 wrote: “Can someone enlighten me which hits and classics is nota referring to??”

@toked_up wrote: “Comparing SAMAs to a Grammy.”

@vha_rendy wrote: “comparing SAMAwith grammy is like comparing MOTM with Ballon D'or 🤣🤣🤣you and Black Coffee aint in the same league”

@SipiwoLolo wrote: “You have zero Grammy's. He's got both Grammy's and SAMA. I can understand the hate.”

Nota recently landed in hot water when he ran his mouth saying “'A baby is bad for business”.

He lashed out at his estranged wife, Berita, claiming she is still upset at him for not getting her pregnant.

He took to Twitter and posted: “If I wanted to kill my wife’s career I would’ve got her pregnant … She watched all the IT girls getting pregnant in lockdown & is still upset at me for not knocking her up.

“No promoter would book a mother? Promoters need to believe they stand a chance, a baby is bad for business!”

