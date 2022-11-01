Nota takes a jab at Black Coffee, tweeps react

While many were welcoming the new month with fresh ambition and positive mantras, musician Nota Boloyi is sticking to his controversial tweets and attacked the Grammy award winning Black Coffee by dissing him on Twitter. Nota wrote: “ He’s got a grammy but I’ve got more SAMAs than Black Coffee, more hits, more classics & I’m only 32years old with no baby momma drama… Say whatever you want at least I can change hands if I need to wank. You can’t send cops to disarm me, I’ll single handedly make you pay for it!”

He’s got a grammy but I’ve got more SAMAs than Black Coffee, more hits, more classics & I’m only 32years old with no baby momma drama… Say whatever you want at least I can change hands if I need to wank. You can’t send cops to disarm me, I’ll single handedly make you pay for it! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) November 1, 2022 His tweet sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy as they hit back at Nota for his tasteless and cruel post. @PMaswime wrote: “ Since you can change hands 🙌 don’t forget to clean 🧽 these on your face.” Since you can change hands 🙌 don’t forget to clean 🧽 these on your face. pic.twitter.com/9EfTTjGP9z — Proff Blackie🌚 (@PMaswime) November 1, 2022 @Malloy83531037 wrote: “Can someone enlighten me which hits and classics is nota referring to??”

Can someone enlighten me which hits and classics is nota referring to?? pic.twitter.com/Jimf0E6p9Y — Malloy🇿🇦🔴 (@Malloy83531037) November 1, 2022 @toked_up wrote: “Comparing SAMAs to a Grammy.” Comparing SAMAs to a Grammy. pic.twitter.com/FgQb35krJ4 — Mpume Spiffy Rakish Mseleku (@toked_up) November 1, 2022 @vha_rendy wrote: “comparing SAMAwith grammy is like comparing MOTM with Ballon D'or 🤣🤣🤣you and Black Coffee aint in the same league” comparing SAMAwith grammy is like comparing MOTM with Ballon D'or 🤣🤣🤣you and Black Coffee aint in the same league — mawela (@vha_rendy) November 1, 2022 @SipiwoLolo wrote: “You have zero Grammy's. He's got both Grammy's and SAMA. I can understand the hate.”

You have zero Grammy's. He's got both Grammy's and SAMA. I can understand the hate. — Siphiwo X (@SipiwoLolo) November 1, 2022 Nota recently landed in hot water when he ran his mouth saying “'A baby is bad for business”. He lashed out at his estranged wife, Berita, claiming she is still upset at him for not getting her pregnant. He took to Twitter and posted: “If I wanted to kill my wife’s career I would’ve got her pregnant … She watched all the IT girls getting pregnant in lockdown & is still upset at me for not knocking her up.

