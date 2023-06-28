Nota throws himself a pity party while penning birthday note to estranged wife Berita

2021 must have been a good year for now-estranged couple Nota Baloyi and Berita. It’s probably why the rapper has referenced a birthday message written for him that year by his songstress wife.

Taking to social media, Nota reminded his estranged wife of the promises she had made to him while things were good between them. In the note, Berita said she prayed that God blessed him with wisdom, strength and courage to reach his purpose, and ended it with: “My husband, you have my unwavering love and adoration.” Flipping the script on his spouse, the pain of their break-up lingered for Nota, and he made it clear when saying: “I still carry the weight of the world on my shoulders without any help…

“Though you failed to show me the unwavering love & adoration you promised I hope you see that I don’t break my promises. “I honour vows & continue to let my actions speak louder than words Happy Birthday!”

I still carry the weight of the world on my shoulders without any help… Though you failed to show me the unwavering love & adoration you promised I hope you see that I don’t break my promises. I honour vows & continue to let my actions speak louder than words Happy Birthday!🎉😘 pic.twitter.com/jl9B6J3mpB — MORAL Authority (@lavidaNOTA) June 27, 2023 Talking about actions speaking louder than words, we’re wondering if he was referring to that time when he called the SAPS on Berita for allegedly stealing his gown. In response to the afro-soul singer dropping her new single “Body”, he didn’t hold back: “When my wife’s done dropping these flops & thirst trapping with my family jewels she’ll admit defeat then check herself into a psychiatric facility for clout & sympathy …”