Now that he's famous, Prince Kaybee gets VIP treatment at church
Fans then flooded his timeline with their opinions on the topic, many of those who responded said that the pastors were just eyeing the tithing that they would get from Kaybee.
After being famous my pastor wanted to see me, one of the church leaders started sending me motivating DM’s, I knew right there I was gnna be soon called to sit in the front. I ddnt understand this coz I thought church is the one place where ppl are treated the same.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 13, 2020
The Pastor checking your every weekend gig guide and calculating your estimate of the 10% tithes in his head like "G-Wagon is that you?" pic.twitter.com/8jNDu1wGXZ— IG: kingstuz_sa (@djkingstuz) February 13, 2020
People with money are treated like royalty at church— Mama❤️Bobo (@Boipelo_Joy) February 13, 2020
No.... Churches are full of hypocrites, you are now an asset and they will do any and everything to make sure you are happy and you are part of decision makers because of your game and soon ur tithe will be "more" and you will receive more blessings 😒— ThandaMabaso (@ThandaMabaso2) February 13, 2020
Yeah. It's safe to not go back to that church.— ZuluMan (@LazloGunner) February 13, 2020