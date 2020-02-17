Now that he's famous, Prince Kaybee gets VIP treatment at his church









Prince Kaybee. Picture: Instagram When Prince Kaybee walked into church he did not expect to be treated any differently from other members of the congregation.

However thanks to the fame he has amassed over the last few years, the star has got VIP treatment from his church, something that shocked him.

The "Charlotte" hitmaker shared his disbelief on Twitter at how he suddenly got “special treatment” from his pastors after becoming famous.





Kaybee said he also “suddenly” started getting motivational messages in his social media inbox.





Taking to Twitter, he said, “After being famous my pastor wanted to see me, one of the church leaders started sending me motivating DMs, I knew right there I was gonna be soon called to sit in the front.





“I didn't understand this because I thought church is the one place where people are treated the same.”





After being famous my pastor wanted to see me, one of the church leaders started sending me motivating DM’s, I knew right there I was gnna be soon called to sit in the front. I ddnt understand this coz I thought church is the one place where ppl are treated the same. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 13, 2020

The Pastor checking your every weekend gig guide and calculating your estimate of the 10% tithes in his head like "G-Wagon is that you?" pic.twitter.com/8jNDu1wGXZ — IG: kingstuz_sa (@djkingstuz) February 13, 2020

People with money are treated like royalty at church — Mama❤️Bobo (@Boipelo_Joy) February 13, 2020

No.... Churches are full of hypocrites, you are now an asset and they will do any and everything to make sure you are happy and you are part of decision makers because of your game and soon ur tithe will be "more" and you will receive more blessings 😒 — ThandaMabaso (@ThandaMabaso2) February 13, 2020

Yeah. It's safe to not go back to that church. — ZuluMan (@LazloGunner) February 13, 2020

Fans then flooded his timeline with their opinions on the topic, many of those who responded said that the pastors were just eyeing the tithing that they would get from Kaybee.