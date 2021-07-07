Ntando Duma apologises after she gets dragged for using disabled parking spot

Actress Ntando Duma has apologised after a video of her parked in a parking space reserved for people with disabilities went viral. In the video, the actress also uses vulgar language at an elderly woman who called her out for her actions.

Ntando hit the top of the trends list on social media after she posted the video. In it, she is seen sitting in her parked car when she is approached by women who asked her to move, as she was parked in a space reserved for people who use wheelchairs. In the now-deleted video, a woman's voice can be heard telling Ntando that she has parked her car in a spot reserved for people with disabilities, urging her to leave. However, an annoyed Ntando hits back at the woman, asking if she knew whether the star wasn't disabled herself. The actress then went off at the woman in a scathing rant, hurling profanities.

“Your mother is mentally disabled...” “F*** you and your mother,” she said. The woman told Ntando of how her brother was in an accident that permanently affected his mobility.

The video made its way onto Twitter where South African’s dragged the actress, saying she was vile, rude and should know better. Many felt her behaviour was not warranted. See below: Caution: The video contains strong language

The reason why Ntando Duma is trending 🤮I think she was way out of line and rude.#missSa2021 | mpofu | #nyannyan Bafana Bafana , judge mnguni. Ig live video. pic.twitter.com/17siDVVQdX — Mzanzi Trendz (@MzanziTrendz) July 6, 2021 Defending Ntando Duma is literally having no respect or disregard for disabled people, it's literally taking away the rights of disabled people!!!! — 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) July 6, 2021 Seeing how many are uniting against Ntando Duma’s actions and siding with paraplegic fellow citizens is really cool👍 and hopefully sends out a strong message in our society not to be selfish and park in areas that you are not supposed to park in just for your own convenience. — The Life and Times of a Dyan (@TheRealMbuso) July 6, 2021 That Ntando Duma video. Yeah neh 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PjxyOYeacd — PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) July 6, 2021 Hayibo, that live by Ntando Duma is so vile and ableist. She's rightfully called out for parking in a spot reserved for disabled people and then swears and misuses race to defend her actions. Sies — Tshiri's Gwandmatha (@iTsoaeli) July 6, 2021 Following the backlash, Ntando apologised for the viral video. Taking to Twitter with a statement, the star said she had a reason for parking in the spot for those with disabilities, as the food establishment she was frequenting asked her to park in that spot. “In light of a recording from last year which has recently surfaced, I would like to apologise unreservedly, as I fully understand that my behaviour was unacceptable.