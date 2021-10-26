Ntando Duma comes under fire for campaigning with the EFF

South African actress and television personality Ntando Duma has had quite a roller-coaster year so far. After making her first appearance on Mzansi Magic telenovela, “The Queen” in 2020, she quit the show this July after she was cast for an upcoming Netflix original series.

Her stint on the telenovela was marred by constant social media criticism of her acting skills. The actress and Ferguson Films remained mum on the criticism throughout. Also in July, the actress attracted widespread condemnation after she recorded herself seated in her car as she unleashed a profanity-laden attack towards an elderly woman who had questioned her choice to use a parking bay reserved for the disabled.

On Monday, as pictures started to emerge of Duma rallying for the EFF in Mdantsane township and at the Cape Town University of Technology, tweeps took the time out to question her affiliation with the political party. This comes after singer Makhadzi suffered the same fate over the weekend for her affiliation with the ANC. Other tweeps, though, came out in support of the artists' decision to associate with the party of their choosing.

"You cannot compare Makhadzi with Ntando Duma," posted @MrPanache. "Asseblief. Ntando is an EFF member who is involved in EFF activities on the ground. Not just EFF events to secure the bag, like ANC mascots." You cannot compare Makhadzi with Ntando Duma. Asseblief. Ntando is an EFF member who is involved in EFF activties on the ground. Not just EFF events to secure the bag like ANC mascots. — MR MRPANACHE 🇿🇦 (@MrPanache) October 25, 2021 @EFFSouthAfrica posted pics of Duma and a few other celebrities campaigning for the party. "(In Pictures): Ntando Duma, Tshedi Mholo, Fifi Cooper and ALASKA on stage in Mdantsane Township today. The CIC @Julius_S_Malema held a meeting with the community to remind them to #VoteEFF come November, so that their living conditions can be improved. #LandAndJobsManje." [In Pictures]: Ntando Duma, Tshedi Mholo, Fifi Cooper and ALASKA on stage in Mdantsane Township today.



The CIC @Julius_S_Malema held a meeting with the community to remind them to #VoteEFF come November, so that their living conditions can be improved. #LandAndJobsManje pic.twitter.com/bqGMQBP80h — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 25, 2021 @DvDMoG shared her view on the matter: "Difference between Ntando Duma and ANC aligned celebrities is that Ntando Duma shows up when it matters most, not only during businesses, aka tenders, like those with six businesses benefiting from the government of the day but nowhere when communities need them."

Difference between Ntando Duma and ANC aligned celebrities is that Ntando Duma shows up when it matters most not only during businesses aka tenders like those with 6 businesses benefiting from the government of the day but nowhere when communities needs them. pic.twitter.com/ZPDm4wIwVy — DavidMoG (@DvdMoG) October 25, 2021 "Where is freedom of association in South Africa?" asked @MicahDaMusic. "Maybe it’s only me who doesn’t care who Makhadzi, Ntando Duma, Uncle Vinny... associate with politically or economically. Kanti Twitter is here to control how one live their lives even if they ain’t offending anyone?" Where is freedom of association in South Africa? Maybe it’s only me who doesn’t care who Makhadzi, Ntando Duma, Uncle Vinny... associate with politically or economically. Kanti Twitter is here to control how one live their lives even if they ain’t offending anyone? — Micah Da Music - After Tears (@MicahDaMusic) October 25, 2021 "Leave Ntando Duma and Makhadzi alone," demanded @keep1249. "If you want to see them down, just go straight to the point. Artists have been dancing and meeting politicians, no 1 said anything." Leave Ntando Duma and Makhadzi alone. If you want to see them down just go straight to the point. Artists have been dancing and meeting politicians, no 1 said anything. pic.twitter.com/FN1Ku2Sz3I — sizwe Ndou 💧 (@keep1249) October 25, 2021 Last night, in the midst of all the talk, Duma tweeted simply: "Economic Freedom Fighters ♥️✊🏿"