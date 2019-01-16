Ntando and Junior Da Rocka. Picture: Instagram
There’s never a dull moment on the streets of Twitterville, and the latest twar comes as actress and TV personality Ntando Duma and her baby’s daddy and former partner, DJ Junior De Rocka, air their dirty laundry on Twitter

In a series of tweets, Ntando accused Junior of failing to pay maintenance for their one-year-old daughter, Sbahle.  But Junior hit back with supporting documents. 

In a long statement, Junior explained how Ntando took him to court for child support, yet refused him access to his daughter. He even went on to attach bank transfers as proof of payment.

Ntando then stated that Junior only made four payments since she took him to court for failing to provide for his child and she hasn’t received a “cent” from him in the new year.

In her post, that has since been deleted, Ntando added that she spends roughly R20K per month on the child, and listed some of the expenses, which includes  R5K for a nanny, R3K - R4K for medical aid, R3K for clothes, R1K for nappies and R300 for hair.

The post sparked a debate on Twitter, with tweeps asking why Ntando spends so much for a one-year-old baby.