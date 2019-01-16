Ntando and Junior Da Rocka. Picture: Instagram

There’s never a dull moment on the streets of Twitterville, and the latest twar comes as actress and TV personality Ntando Duma and her baby’s daddy and former partner, DJ Junior De Rocka, air their dirty laundry on Twitter



In a series of tweets, Ntando accused Junior of failing to pay maintenance for their one-year-old daughter, Sbahle. But Junior hit back with supporting documents.





In a long statement, Junior explained how Ntando took him to court for child support, yet refused him access to his daughter. He even went on to attach bank transfers as proof of payment.

Writing this I could only imagine how many people are in jail for being falsely accused of things they didnt do. As men we have feelings too. We love our kids and best believe some of us are trying. I hope we put this 2 rest today #TheTruth #MySideOfTheStory #My1stnLastStatement pic.twitter.com/M7oIvCX1qG — JUNIOR DE ROCKA (@JuniorDeRocka) January 15, 2019

Ntando then stated that Junior only made four payments since she took him to court for failing to provide for his child and she hasn’t received a “cent” from him in the new year.





In her post, that has since been deleted, Ntando added that she spends roughly R20K per month on the child, and listed some of the expenses, which includes R5K for a nanny, R3K - R4K for medical aid, R3K for clothes, R1K for nappies and R300 for hair.





The post sparked a debate on Twitter, with tweeps asking why Ntando spends so much for a one-year-old baby.

R3000 is not enough but R20000 is unreasonable let's not use kids to spite each other as parents they have to come out with a better amount for the baby and both parties need to participate when it comes to supporting the child. #Ntando — 👸Nubian queen👸 (@queenlangelihle) January 16, 2019

3k for clothes monthly?? He'banna, if you set the high standard for your baby surely you must be able to keep it without having to push the baby daddy to provide your "fantasy" world #Ntando — IamUbisiR (@IamUbisiR) January 16, 2019

#Ntando as an adult I don't eat food of 6k what kind of nappies that cost 1k,this is ridiculous,woman sometimes take us for a ride, — Scelo Kingscelo (@kingscelo_05) January 16, 2019

Listen wena @dumantando20 mina I don't judge you, I just want the nanny post that's all, ebile I think 20k pm is still small.manje uthini?? #Ntando — Hennessy Out Now (@YungSkull_ZA) January 16, 2019

This whole #ntando #juniorderocka fiasco, got a looot of people in their feelings pic.twitter.com/9AKvAhxoSg — The Dutchess of K1 (@lele_ngema) January 16, 2019







