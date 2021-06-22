Nteleko family ‘deeply saddened’ by death of Luzuko

The family of Luzuko Nteleko have issued an official statement confirming that the actor lost his battle with cancer on Monday. In the statement, the Nteleko family also confirmed that the Muvhango actor was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer in 2019.

“We are deeply saddened and hurt by his passing. Luzuko was love personified; he was peace, courage and strength. “He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on June 21,” read the statement. The family also extended their gratitude to the “medical and spiritual team” that supported the star during his “fight against brain cancer”.

The news of Nteleko’s death broke on social media on Tuesday morning, following an announcement by his sister, Nomsa Nteleko. “How do we even begin Ndlovu … Dear God #RIPLuzukoNteleko,” posted Nteleko. How do we even begin Ndlovu 🐘...Dear God 💔 #RIPLuzukoNteleko — Nomsa Liv Nteleko 🥰🌸😍 ✨👑 (@NNteleko) June 22, 2021 Last year, the star expressed his gratitude to God for healing him of brain cancer.

This came after Nomsa had shared on social media that Luzuko had been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. “The doctors had given up on the possibility of him waking up from a coma … He spent seven weeks in ICU,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luzuko Nteleko (@luzukonteleko) Tributes continue to pour on social media as fans and friends express their shock and heartbreak following the death of Nteleko.

Below are some of the Twitter reactions. “Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand. Go well mntase. #RIPLuzukoNteleko,” commented Dam actress Thembisa Mdoda. Each day, we lose one. Each day. He has taken a special part of the art with him. Only a few will understand 💔😭. Go well mntase💔. #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/nuzX5M9bdq — Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@tembisa) June 21, 2021 “My heart is broken and shattered. A friend, a brother, a colleague; Luzuko Nteleko has passed.

“On-screen you were a giant; off-screen you were a humble friend. “Our memories I will hold from now until the great beyond. Go well, my friend. #RIPLuzukoNteleko,” wrote “Gomora“ actor Zolisa Xaluva. My heart is broken & shattered. A friend, a brother, a colleague; Luzuko Nteleko has passed. On-screen you were a giant; off-screen you were a humble friend. Our memories I will hold from no until the great beyond. Go well, my Friend. #RIPLuzukoNteleko — Zolisa Xaluva (@RealZolisa) June 22, 2021 “Yoooh King. I'm lost for words after such a great fight you pulled aaah mfe2. The forever generous great smiling lion,“ added ”Uzalo“ actor Wiseman Mncube.

Yoooh King 😢. I'm lost for words after such a great fight you pulled aaah mfe2. The forever generous great smiling lion 🕊️🕊️🕊️ #RIPLuzukoNteleko pic.twitter.com/ecPYRLCsfm — Wiseman Mncube (@wiseman_mncube) June 22, 2021 Nteleko starred in various TV shows including "Muvhango", "Streets of Mangaung", "Mfolozi Street", "Isidingo", "Keeping Score", "Ring of Lies", "Single Galz", and "Ambitions". The family have asked for privacy to honour and mourn their son.