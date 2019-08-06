Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Since the vosho queen officially announced the end of her relationship with Ntobeko Linda last week, rumours have been circulating that her former Ben 10 was allegedly cheating on her. Speaking to TsisihaLIVE, Wabantu has refuted these claims stating that he has never cheated and that if he did, the women in question would've bragged about it.

"Ntobeko didn't cheat because if he cheated ladies would have said 'yaas we have shown Zodwa Wabantu'."

The couple has been a huge talking point since going public, with the Afrotainment star saying how happy she was in the relationship and didn't care about Linda's age.

Wabantu even bought herself an engagement ring and paid lobola, which was documented on her reality TV show, "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored", in June.

However, their relationship hit a rough patch in the same period with Wabantu announced that the couple is taking a break and said: "I’m losing myself. I need my spark back. I’m not happy anymore."

Following this, Wabantu ended the engagement but stated that the wedding is still going forward posting a picture of a potential wedding dress on Instagram.

Last week, following the breakup announcement Linda, broke his silence and said that "Zodwa knows the truth".

Wabantu also relieved to DRUM that she wants her lobola money back citing that it's only fair that they split the money.

The Afrotainment star seems to be unfazed about the break up as she bought herself a new car recently and is still booking shows all over the country.