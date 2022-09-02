Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai show off sisterly love after intense talk show interview

Afro soul music songstress Thandiswa Mazwai shared a loved up shot of her and younger sister Ntsiki Mazwai on Instagram after filming a talk show interview. Thandiswa proudly boasted that she was a guest on Ntsiki’s new podcast “Unpopular Opinion“, which started in July on YouTube.

Thandiswa wrote: “Beautiful day filming my sisters video podcast called Unpopular Opinion. She was interviewing me so there we loads of laughs and some tears. See it on YouTube 💋 Congratulations @miss_ntsiki_mazwai” View this post on Instagram A post shared by KingTha (@thandiswamazwai) Ntsiki replied : “Love you mtakaMa 😍😍😍.” zazankosie wrote: “Mighty Mazwai family”.

monosetsi added: “ This is guaranteed great content. Going over there”❤️‍🔥. itsmesandile praised: “This love between you too is wonderful to see.” africanblackasa said: “I need to get around here for some love”❤️❤️.

Known for her controversial presence on Twitter, Ntsiki’s “Unpopular Opinion” podcast premiered on July 14 and tackles various issues on current affairs and debatable topics. She said her show was “not for the faint hearted and narrow minded“. Ntsiki recently got into hot water for her comments about gay people on Twitter, which had tweeps in a frenzy.

She wrote: “Being a gay man does not qualify you to be a woman, you’re a gay man. That's that. Please stop trying to erase us. 🙏🏿.” Another statement that got people hot under the collar was when she called out black women for “being fake”. She wrote: “Dear black woman. Why is your aspiration to be fake? To look like ANYTHING but yourself?? What's wrong?”

Earlier this year, Ntsiki took a swipe at “MacG’s Podcast and Chill” supporters, who are known as "Chillers". She wrote: "With all due respect but chillers are bimbos 😬🙏🏿no depth, no intellectual content. Just loud laughing at stupid things. Chillers are airheads." But she soon learnt that MacG was not the one to go for and apologised after.