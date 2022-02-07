Ntsiki Mazwai addresses R70K 'Podcast and Chill with MacG' appearance rumour

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai came out guns blazing after she was accused of demanding R70K to appear on “Podcast and Chill with MacG”. At first Mazwai didn’t want to address it further and simply posted on Twitter: “Guys pls don't bother me about what gossip monger say about me..... I don't really care.”

Guys pls don't bother me about what gossip monger say about me..... I don't really care. ❤️🙏🏿 — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) February 1, 2022 But on Monday, February 7, she decided to use her right to respond on a Twitter Space. “I figured that since I've got a platform, I can correct narratives that are being created about me. I was surprised that those boys had the guts to talk about me on their podcast,” said Mazwai referring to MacG. She argued that she had the right to decline the interview and by them bad mouthing her, it was a reflection of themselves and how poorly they handled their business.

“The fact that you've never been told about any other artists who has declined the platform already tells you that this is personal, childish and pathetic. I'm upset that I'm being called to a table of stupid fools,” said Mazwai. Telling her side of the story, Mazwai said that she never had any intention of going on the podcast because it is not her target market and she gathered that they were just using her to “santise” their space of the recent Ari Lennox drama. "I'm an intellectual and academic I think about and I talk about thoughts and ideas. I don't sit about and I don't entertain gossip. I just saw you guys trending me there on Twitter and talking about I wanted 70 000 no guys“.

“And even if I did wanted the R70K it’s fine. I'm an artist, it's an appearance fee and I've been in the game for 20 years and if you say you need me then you will pay for me to come and waste my time on your platform. “What's wrong here is that people try to use their power on me and and try to manipulate me too to uplift their platform and then when I didn't come to the party then they start badmouthing me”. Mazwai also lashed out at the public for not calling out the podcaster for the way he talks about women.

"I don't know him from a bar of soap. I don't even like his work. I think what you are doing is creating a future dodgy uncle. “You're not calling him out now, you still think he is young and cute and you think it's good. “He is going to be this 50 year old or 60 year old man who still thinks it's normal to be talking about smashing and talking weirdly about women.