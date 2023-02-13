Ntsiki Mazwai announces new talk show

Controversial activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently announced her return to her beloved vlogs as she is set to host her YouTube talk show called “ Moya” from February 19. Mazwai made the announcement of her show, as the country has its eyes on the events surrounding the murder of rapper AKA .

Story continues below Advertisement

She wrote: “MOYA PREMIER 19 FEBRUARY 2023 PLS SUBSCRIBE TO NTSIKI MAZWAI YOUTUBE CHANNEL ❤“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntsiki Mazwai (@miss_ntsiki_mazwai) Mazwai who is known for her often controversial opinions on Twitter, has had followers waiting in suspense since she dropped the teaser three days ago.

In her most recent Twitter debacle, The South African recently reported that Mazwai angered fans of Mark Pilgrim when she tweeted about being blocked by the Hot 102.7fm radio jock. Fans of Pilgrim who is battling stage four lung cancer, felt the tweet insensitive. The tweet has reportedly since been deleted. Undeterred fans of Mazwai congratulated her latest announcement with her first guest, traditional healer, Gogo Simenjalo. She captioned the post: “ Guys Sekunjalo 🙏🏿I registered a media company....pls make way for my new baby MOYA☺️ 💛 subscribe to the channel https://youtube.com/@NtsikiMazwai MOYA.....COMING SOON....”

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntsiki Mazwai (@miss_ntsiki_mazwai) Followers were excited at the news of the new show. mpotseng_bentley wrote: “Well done mummy and excellent way to start a year.....plus ownership queen!” yepsfelicia wrote: “Wow Ntsiki...excellent. we are behind you all the way❤️”

Story continues below Advertisement