Ntsiki Mazwai and Bonang Matheba. Pictures: Instagram

Local poet Ntsiki Mazwai ruffled some feathers on Sunday after she tweeted that she is unsure what Bonang Matheba's talent is.



Out of the blue on Sunday, Mazwai decided to compare Matheba to DJ Zinhle tweeting that the "Being Bonang" star has more "zing" than "My Name Is" producer.





A tweep then asked for some clarity wanting to know if she meant beauty or talent, Mazwai said she gave a backhanded compliment saying that Matheba is likable and confident but she doesn't know what her talent is.

Eish for me Bonang has more zing than Zinhle.......🙊🏃🏿‍♀️🏃🏿‍♀️🏃🏿‍♀️🏃🏿‍♀️ — #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) April 7, 2019

Zing you mean talent or beauty? — thulani msindo (@thulanimsindo) April 7, 2019

I know zinhle is a dj- not sure what bonangs talent is yet. She is just very likable- the confidence is nice — #Ngiyazikhulumela (@ntsikimazwai) April 7, 2019

While Matheba did not directly respond to her, she did post what appears to be a sub-tweet saying: "then you wonder why nothing ever goes your way... All you do is vibrate hate."

....then you wonder why nothing ever goes your way... All you do is vibrate hate..... — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 7, 2019

Followed by: "o snaaks. That’s why dilo tsa gago di li snaaks"

....o snaaks. That’s why dilo tsa gago di li snaaks.... — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 7, 2019



