Ntsiki Mazwai breaks her silence following court battle with DJ Fresh

Controversial poet and singer Ntsiki Mazwai has broken her silence on her drama with DJ Fresh. This week the drama unfolded between the two public figures when it was revealed that Fresh had taken Mazwai to court. Fresh filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court where he applied for a court interdict against Mazwai. This came after she posted on her social media platforms accusing DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, of being a rapist. She was reacting to social media posts by Penny Lebyane, who claimed that her ex-boyfriend, whose name she did not reveal, abused her. Penny and Fresh dated 19 years ago.

In a statement released by his management, Fresh said that as someone who has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, he has strived to serve as a voice for, and ally of, the unheard and disaffected.

Addressing his case against Mazwai, Fresh said things only escalated when the poet refused to take down a “false post”.

“In the recent example of my quest to ensure the facts were honoured, Ntsiki Mazwai was contacted by my legal team and asked to remove her unsubstantiated posts.

“She declined to do so. The matter was escalated as the information posted was not only false, it was significantly, personally harmful and hurtful to me and my family.

“I rarely respond to false accusations because often in doing so, it provides the perpetrator with a sense of legitimacy," he said in a statement which he shared on social media.

Now Mazwai has taken to social media too and seems to have addressed the matter for the first time in a somewhat vague manner.

Picture: Twitter

Following their court appearance this week, in a now-deleted tweet, she said: “Guys I'm not allowed to comment on ANY GBV and rape topics...... Pls don't tag me”.