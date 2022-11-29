Ntsiki Mazwai calls for event organisers to stop ‘exploiting’ her

Controversial activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to social media to let event organisers know that if they can not afford her booking fee, then they should not contact her for gigs. Mazwai said she is “tired” of agreeing to be at gigs for free, only to get there and see that they are well organised “multi million” rand events most of the time.

In a video that she posted on Twitter, on November 29, she wrote: “Im tired...... I can't keep giving to a people who only take and exploit me....”, the artist revealed that she feels “insulted” when told by organisers that they do not have a budget for her, only to discover once she gets to the events that they are top notch. She said: “Hi, my name is Nksiki Mazwai, I am an artist. I’ve been an artist for the past 20 years and I’ve worked hard to build my brand ... “Please don’t invite me to you’re gigs and tell me you can’t afford it and then I get there and the gig has got money. It is a great insult to me.

“It’s an insult to everyone who pays me for my time and my gifts... It is an insult to me because you are showing me that you can pay for everything else but you can’t pay for me. Please don’t call me anymore for free gigs. “Please don’t lie to me, I don’t want to be exploited. I want to support your initiates but I don’t want to be exploited. I am the type to person you can reach out to and when you building your thing I am always happy to build, but please don’t lie to me. “I come from a gig now, this past weekend where I was told there was no money for me and I got there and it was a multi-million gig.

“They had screens on the floor, so if they had screens on the floor but no money to pay me to be there, what are you saying to me, I’m tired guys, please stop.” Im tired...... I can't keep giving to a people who only take and exploit me.... pic.twitter.com/SLGkzIpye6 — MissNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) November 29, 2022 She continued to write that she “felt like such a fool”. “I felt like such a fool the whole weekend....... As me being there already added my brand value and endorsed the event. Even club owners pay us for appearances because they know people are influenced by us.“

Even club owners pay us for appearances because they know people are influenced by us. — MissNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) November 29, 2022 “And because I'm always gonna be me on social media.... I'm also the one busy promoting the event that had no money to pay me but could pay for screens on the floor. 😔” And because I'm always gonna be me on social media.... I'm also the one busy promoting the event that had no money to pay me but could pay for screens on the floor. 😔 — MissNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) November 29, 2022 Mazwai has never been one to mince her words. Over the past years she has trended on social media for her controversial thoughts and opinions, but this time the artist maybe on the right track. Tweeps were in her corner, offering support and advice on how she should move forward.

@ClubCorruption wrote: “Sisi wam, my kind advise, get yourself a manager, being a woman of your calibre and heart, you're bound to be taken for aride, 20yrs of your experience in that industry should have taught you this, especially in these tough times,we need every support for each other basadi.” Sisi wam, my kind advise, get yourself a manager, being a woman of your calibre and heart, you're bound to be taken for aride,20yrs of your experience in that industry should have taught you this, especially in these tough times,we need every support for each other basadi. — Corruption Club (@ClubCorruption) November 29, 2022 @MadumanaOneTree said: “Seek upfront payment, no money, don't show up.” Seek upfront payment, no money, don't show up. — Kwadlawulale finest (@MadumanaOneTree) November 29, 2022 @wannganwana wrote: “Askies......next time ask for payment upfront, it means their undermining your work. Entlek name and shame them please 🌪🚶‍.”