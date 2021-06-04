Ntsiki Mazwai comes for DJ Zinhle: 'selling weaves is no different to selling drugs'

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has taken aim at DJ Zinhle after the launch of Hair Majesty.

Ntsiki has been outspoken about local celebrity brands, especially the likes of Boity and Bonang Matheba, for their respective alcohol brands.

Now, she has taken aim at the “Umlilo” hitmaker, following the launch of her Peruvian Wig line.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, she started her rant by saying that people glamorise celebrities, selling them alcohol and now “foreign hair”.

Imagine..... Your celebs glamorize and sell booze and foreign hair to you. Sies man. — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) June 3, 2021

She continued: “Weaves and Booze. Nice work leaders. You make the youth focus on weaves and booze. Levels.”

She ended her rant by comparing the sale of weaves and wig to that of selling drugs.

“Selling weaves is no different to selling drugs. We are dealing with an addiction.”

Tweeps weighed in on her statement and shared their views on the comparison.

Ntsiki do you get paid to discredit everything? — KHOMOTSO MARIPANE (@KHOMOTSOMARIPA1) June 3, 2021

Aibo I always agree with u but today ai pic.twitter.com/VPFQolJen1 — Oluhle (@Sukoluh27537712) June 3, 2021

You reaching sis I have never heard of a weave overdose let other kids created generational wealth for their kids le tlogele mona in pretence of being woke.🙌 pic.twitter.com/HnEVHdBQtV — Tenyeko💝👑jobplug queen📝 (@comforttenyeko) June 3, 2021

The “My Name Is” hitmaker’s new hair brand is a line of premium Peruvian Lace wigs and HD frontals.

Hair Majesty adds to the long list of entrepreneurial endeavours which include taking over as chief executive of the international sparkling wine brand Boulevard Rosé.

Also, the founder of Era by DJ Zinhle, an accessory and eyewear brand and co-owning a home ware and lounge brand, Jiyane Atelier.

This past weekend, the mother of one teased her 3.8 million followers by posting a short clip, giving a clue about her new product.

DJ Zinhle said that the idea of launching a hair range came from a specific feeling she experienced every time she had a wig installed.