Ntsiki Mazwai: 'Connie Ferguson is not an amazing actress’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ntsiki Mazwai, who is known for speaking her mind on social media, got flak after questioning Connie Ferguson’s acting skills. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, she criticised the veteran actor, stating that Ferguson isn't “talented”, she's just more likeable. This comes as fans were talking about the most loved couples on television. A Twitter user who goes by the name Thabisa Mazonke, shared an image of Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo, who played Tau Mogale in the SABC1 soapie “Generations”. In response to the post, the local poet and musician said: “I don't know if I think Connie is a great actress.....I think uyathandeka Nje (she’s just likeable).....not necessarily talented.”

I don't know if I think Connie is a great actress.....I think uyathandeka Nje.....not necessarily talented. https://t.co/e40QMjaG0Y — #IAmNtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 30, 2020

The statement did not sit well with fans of Ferguson, who stars and executive produces Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela “The Queen”.

Tweeps hit back at Mazwai, with many labelling her “bitter.”

“No .. Connie is the greatest actor of our generation ... she makes acting look easy,” commented DJ Mora.

“You're bitter,... Ngathi uya uba worse (you’re getting worse), “ commented Banomoya.

“Uyathandeka vele coz (She’s likeable because) she’s a great actress,” commented Kenny Tshweu.

Uyathandeka vele coz shes a great actress pic.twitter.com/c2lvl1z4GE — K E N N Y (@KennyTshweu) July 30, 2020

“If you can effortlessly act the way she has been doing all these years, then you are definitely talented,” commented Welile Maphanga.

If you can effortlessly act the way she has been doing all these years,then you are definitely talented. — Welile Maphanga (@Diwewem) July 30, 2020

I think she is necessarily talented Boo. She doesn't try hard, she just flows.. Like effortless. — Katlego Omphile 🌈 (@KatlegoOmphile1) July 30, 2020

It was not long afterwards that Mazwai posted a video, with a caption: “White media faves are not my faves ok”.

The star, who looks like she’ s in a bathtub, is heard reiterating her early statement about Ferguson not being a talented actress.

She said: “Coming back to my Twitter, I don’t think Connie Ferguson is a phenomenal actress. I think she is a pretty girl who is likeable and it’s fine. I don’t take anything away from her but I don’t think she’s an amazing actress.”

Watch the video here.