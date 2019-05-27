Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Local poet Ntsiki Mazwai ruffled feathers on Sunday after she proclaimed that doesn't consider Cyril Ramaphosa as her president. This comes after the People's Inauguration which saw Ramaphosa become the fifth democratically elected president of the Republic of South Africa on Saturday.

Mazwai seems to feel some kinda way about President Ramaphosa and tweeted: "Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president......I didn't vote for him".

Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president......I didn't vote for him 🙌🏿❤️ — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 26, 2019

This comment didn't sit well with tweeps and quickly jumped into her mentions and tried to reason with Mazwai.

In a democratic country majority rules, hence he will be your president uthanda ungathandi, umvotele umgamvotelanga cc wam — Tshomiyabo (@zanyengwa123) May 26, 2019

For the next 5 years don't tag him in your posts usufuna ukubukwa... I also didn't vote for him but he is my president — nolwazi (@zondo4) May 26, 2019

Well I didn't vote for him too.. but, I'm a south African who lives in south africa and Mr Ramaphosa is a president of south Africa so............... — The Author (@Paradox06347571) May 26, 2019

However, Mazwai stuck to her guns and took time to clap back to some the replies were thrown her way.

I don't recognize your white word republic https://t.co/SCgDvERn5a — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 26, 2019

Does Orania recognize him? https://t.co/1P9qM9oyKe — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 26, 2019

I graciously decline the offer https://t.co/JHfbIPuW8P — Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 26, 2019

Recently Mazwai also got into a twar with Pearl Thusi on social media after she called the "Behind the Story" host "obnoxious".