Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: Instagram

Local poet Ntsiki Mazwai ruffled feathers on Sunday after she proclaimed that doesn't consider Cyril Ramaphosa as her president. 

This comes after the People's Inauguration which saw Ramaphosa become the fifth democratically elected president of the Republic of South Africa on Saturday.

Mazwai seems to feel some kinda way about President Ramaphosa and tweeted: "Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president......I didn't vote for him".

This comment didn't sit well with tweeps and quickly jumped into her mentions and tried to reason with Mazwai. 

However, Mazwai stuck to her guns and took time to clap back to some the replies were thrown her way. 

Recently Mazwai also got into a twar with Pearl Thusi on social media after she called the "Behind the Story" host "obnoxious". 